MACC cripples electricity meter modification protection racket

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has successfully dismantled a racket that demanded bribes under the guise of protecting customers’ electrical meter modifications in the Klang Valley.

Sources indicate that five members of the syndicate, comprising four men and one woman aged between 20 and 30, were arrested in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

According to the source, the syndicate’s modus operandi involved contacting customers and conducting inspections of premises suspected of having illegally modified electric meters.

“The victims were threatened with lawsuits amounting to tens of thousands of ringgit if they refused to pay bribes to cover up the offence.

“The bribes were estimated to range from RM5,000 to RM10,000 for each inspected premises, depending on whether it was a residential or business property,” the source added.

Sources have revealed that the mastermind of the syndicate is in his 30s, accompanied by two other members who acted as ‘contractors’ for the electricity supply company responsible for disconnecting electrical services.

“The remaining two individuals were tasked with gathering information on the victims identified by the syndicate. Interrogations have uncovered that this group has amassed hundreds of thousands of ringgit, affecting thousands of victims nationwide,” said the source.

The Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court today granted a six-day remand order for the four men, while the woman was released on MACC bail.

Putrajaya MACC director, Azizul Ahmad Sarkawi, confirmed the arrests and said the case is being investigated under Section 16(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

He did not rule out the possibility of further arrests, noting that the syndicate has been operating for over a year.

Victims of this syndicate are encouraged to lodge a report by contacting Investigating Officer R. Kumaran at 03-8891 1657.