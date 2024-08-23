No accreditation issues expected at Paris 2024 Paralympics, assures MPM president

SEPANG: Malaysian Paralympic Council (MPM) president Datuk Seri Megat D Shahriman Zaharudin has assured that there will be no issues concerning the accreditation of the national contingent at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Megat D Shahriman said the accreditation quota, covering 30 athletes and 32 officials, is sufficient for the prestigious sporting event.

He also said that he had been granted five personal accreditation cards, which he can allocate at his discretion during the Games.

“I have five accreditation quotas, provided in my capacity as MPM President— one as a member of the Asian Paralympic Committee and three from the global sports body.

“I have the flexibility to bring anyone I choose, whether they are family members or not,” he told reporters after the national contingent’s send-off ceremony for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1, today.

Also present at the event were Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh and National Sports Council director-general Abdul Rashid Yaakub.

It was reported recently that professional men’s singles player Lee Zii Jia was denied the presence of his physiotherapist and training partner, while women’s singles player Goh Jin Wei’s coach, Nova Armada, was also unable to accompany her to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

There was public dissatisfaction when it was revealed that the President of the Malaysian Olympic Council (MOM), Tan Sri Norza Zakaria, could bring his family to the event, leading to criticism over the situation involving Zii Jia and Jin Wei.

Norza clarified that he had a special quota as MOM president to bring guests to the event without affecting the allocation permitted for athletes and officials, as allowed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Meanwhile, Megat D Shahriman hoped that Malaysia’s debutant athletes could return with medals from Paris.

He said swimming could deliver surprises, given the promising performances and times recorded by the national swimmers recently.

A total of 30 athletes across eight sports will represent Malaysia at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, scheduled to take place from Aug 28 to Sept 8.