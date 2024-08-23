PETALING JAYA: A single mother claims to be living in trauma after being harassed by a businessman with the title ‘Datuk Seri,‘ who allegedly sent her thousands of emails and even offered RM1 million for her to bear his child.

According to Berita Harian, the 46-year-old woman, who prefers to be known as Chan, said she met the man in his 50s while working as a real estate agent in 2017.

“At first, I was comfortable being friends with him, but he began to show aggressive behaviour, which made me distance myself from him,“ she reportedly said at a press conference at the Malaysia Chinese Association (MCA) Public Services and Complaints Department.

Also present were the Head of the MCA Public Services and Complaints Department, Datuk Seri Michael Chong, and the department’s legal advisor, Marcus Chong.

She claims that her actions led him to contact her more frequently, sending daily emails, as well as food and flowers to her home.

She stated that the man also invaded her privacy by revealing that he knew personal information about her, including her bank account numbers and her daily movements.

“He even deposited money into several of my bank accounts, forcing me to close those accounts,“ she said.

“For a married man, his behaviour seemed abnormal; sometimes he would profess his love, while other times he would threaten and defame me.

“He also sent inappropriate images and offered RM1 million for me to bear his child,“ she said.

She mentioned that she has received over 2,000 emails from the man over the past seven years and feels overwhelmed by the situation, which disrupts her life as a single mother.

“I plead with him to stop disturbing my life, my family and those around us,“ she added, noting she will not hesitate to take legal action and is currently seeking advice from a lawyer.

Michael further mentioned they had received two complaints from Chan about this harassment.

“The first complaint was in 2021, and at that time, I called the man to discuss the issue. He came with flowers to give to Chan, but she refused them,“ he said.

He further said they presumed the issue would be resolved after that meeting, but the victim claims she is still being harassed by the same individual.