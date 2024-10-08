MACC detains enforcement officer over suspected RM120,000 bribe

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested an enforcement officer for allegedly accepting around RM120,000 in bribes to cover up cigarette smuggling activities and to release smuggled goods.

A source indicated that the man, in his 30s, was arrested at 4 pm in an operation by the Sabah MACC in Keningau town.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect had sought the bribe to cover up cigarette smuggling activities around Keningau and to release a lorry and smuggled goods that were held by the authorities, the source said.

Sabah MACC director Datuk S Karunanithy confirmed the arrest when contacted, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.