MACC still trying to track down Muhyiddin’s son-in-law

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is still working to locate businessman Datuk Muhammad Adlan Berhan, the son-in-law of former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, in connection with a corruption case.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said that the efforts to locate him include seeking cooperation from Interpol and other authorities.

“There are no developments (in the investigation of Muhammad Adlan) as he has not yet been found, and he has not contacted us to surrender himself.

“Our next steps include continuing to work with Interpol and other authorities to locate him,” he told reporters when met after the launch of the book ‘The Sin of Corruption: A Religious Perspective’ here today.

Media reports said MACC was seeking Muhammad Adlan and a lawyer, Mansoor Saat, to assist in investigations into the misappropriation of a biometric registration, recruitment and storage project for foreign workers for a ministry.

The authorities said Muhammad Adlan and Mansoor left the country respectively on May 17 and May 21, 2023.

On another matter, Azam dismissed Perikatan Nasional (PN) secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin’s claim that the prosecution against his son is part of politically motivated character assassination attempts aimed at him as the opposition leader.

Azam emphasised that the MACC is not a government tool for selective prosecution and that the enforcement agency acts professionally, regardless of a suspect’s background.

“I disagree with the statement because our actions are professional, regardless of whether the person is a government official, a politician from ‘government of the day’ and so on.

On June 5, Hamzah’s businessman son Muhammad Faisal, 40, was charged in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court with accepting a RM100,000 bribe, allegedly as payment for Heitech Padu Bhd to appoint Rimba Merpati Sdn Bhd and Per My Solutions as marketing consultants.

The offence is linked to Heitech Padu, which is said to have been awarded a RM33 million tender by the Companies Commission of Malaysia for the supply, rental, implementation, training, support and maintenance of security infrastructure.