MADANI community essential in assisting govt disseminating authentic information - Fahmi

CYBERJAYA: The MADANI community plays a crucial role in assisting the entire government machinery to deliver authentic and accurate information to the community, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

At the launch of the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang today, Fahmi, who is also the spokesman for the Unity Government, highlighted the need for the MADANI Community to leverage its established relationship with the Information Department (JaPen), to effectively disseminate information about the government’s agenda.

He added that the MADANI Community retreat, held in conjunction with the launch ceremony, brought together nearly 2,000 community representatives from across the Peninsula, and also involved a question-and-answer session with panellists.

“Our MADANI Community members are from the grassroots. Earlier, during the question and answer session, they provided valuable insights, which we will relay to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the Minister of Finance, to address various aspects of concern,” Fahmi said.

He also called on the MADANI Community to continue gathering and reporting issues affecting the public, in line with the decree issued by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, for the government to continue efforts to alleviate the people’s burdens.

The MADANI community is a multiracial volunteer body, managed by JaPen, with the aim of fostering noble values and nationhood among the people.

Fahmi reiterated the government’s firm stance on addressing social media-related issues, including the proliferation of fake news, scams, and, more recently, cyberbullying, which has tragically led to a suicide case.

He directed the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chairman, Tan Sri Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din, to take decisive action to prevent these social media problems from escalating further.

“Tan Sri Mohamad Salim,” Fahmi said, addressing him in the presence of Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim; Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali; and other Cabinet members, “I am instructing you to do something.

“From now on, all social media platforms must assume responsibility, and we will take decisive action in the coming days. Let’s work together to ensure safety, particularly for children and families. Rest assured, the government’s goal is to make our internet not only more affordable and accessible but also safer for everyone,” Fahmi said.

On the economic front, Fahmi highlighted that the country’s economic indicators remain promising, expressing optimism that Malaysia’s gross domestic product (GDP) will exceed the initial growth forecast, of four to five per cent, for this year.

This optimism follows the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) projection, which estimates 5.8 per cent growth in the national economy for the second quarter of 2024, up from 4.2 per cent in the previous quarter.

“Malaysia is also on track to attract more investment and trade,” Fahmi added.

“The recent upgrade of Malaysia’s rating by JP Morgan, to ‘neutral’ from ‘underweight’, after nearly six years, underscores the effectiveness of the government’s reform efforts, and the renewed confidence of investors,” he said.

Fahmi, who is also the National Day and Malaysia Day (HKHM) 2024 Main Committee chairman, said the Jiwa Merdeka programme between the ministries will also be held as one of the highlights of the National Month and Malaysia Day celebrations.

“Jalur Gemilang will be installed and flown at government buildings around the Federal Territories of Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur and I hope other states will do the same,“ he said.

Also present at the launch ceremony, which was officiated by Anwar, were Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching, and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

The event, designed as a people’s carnival and attended by over 8,000 visitors, received cooperation from the Selangor Secretary’s Office, various ministries, government departments and agencies, as well as the private sector.

Activities at the carnival included the MADANI Community X NADI gathering, RIUH X HKHM, interactive sessions, patriotic performances, exhibitions from various agencies, entrepreneurial sales, and local product demonstrations.

During the event, Anwar also flagged off the 2024 Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang (KMJG) convoy, which will take the Jalur Gemilang to travel to all corners of the country to enliven the HKHM 2024 celebrations.

The convoy consists of 90 participants and 65 vehicles, including representatives from JaPen, the Royal Malaysia Police, and the Suzuki V-Strom Malaysia Club.