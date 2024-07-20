MADANI govt committed to ensuring people’s wellbeing - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to continue all efforts to ensure the wellbeing of the people in this country.

Anwar said his administration would continue with education and health reforms by enhancing the quality and standard of infrastructure as well as English language proficiency.

Additionally, he said the government would continue to explore new fields such as artificial intelligence, digital transformation and energy transition.

“In our efforts to bring about reforms and transformations, the government will remain consistent in emphasising noble values, strengthening morals and reinforcing national identity while focusing on enhancing love and loyalty to the Federal Constitution and Rukun Negara.

“Thanks to the cooperation of all government agencies and departments, efforts to eradicate hardcore poverty will be realised by the end of this month. The government will also continue to prioritise issues related to public housing and the cost of living,” he said.

Anwar said this when delivering the address of congratulations and pledge of loyalty at the installation of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King of Malaysia at Istana Negara here today.

Sultan Ibrahim was installed as the 17th King of Malaysia in a ceremony steeped in Malay royal customs and traditions at the Throne Room of Istana Negara this morning, marking another historic and significant event for the nation.

His Majesty took the oath and signed the instrument of office as the 17th King on Jan 31.