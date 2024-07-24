Madani govt’s commitment to eradicate poverty attracts China’s interest

KUANTAN: The MADANI government’s commitment and efforts, under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, to eradicate poverty has attracted China’s interest to know about it, in addition to sharing their experience and knowledge in dealing with the issue in that country.

This matter was shared by International Poverty Reduction Centre in China (IPRCC) director-general Liu Junwen during a working visit of a Chinese delegation on Poverty Eradication in Malaysia at the maritime community in Sungai Balok and the Malaysian Fisheries Development Board (LKIM) here today.

He said the MADANI government’s commitment to improve the socioeconomic status of the B40 group is aimed at ending hardcore poverty this year through various programmes which have been and are being drawn up, including agricultural and fishing activities, thus attracting China’s interest to know more about it.

“Congratulations on the efforts under the MADANI government’s vision to remove the B40 group from the hardcore poor category, it is amazing,” said Liu, who led the Chinese delegation after the Fishermen’s Development Briefing session at LKIM here today.

Also present were LKIM director-general Hamdan Mamat and Implementation Coordination Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department (ICU JPM) People’s Welfare Division director Mashitah @ Suhailah Suid.

The five-day working visit, from July 22, involves five experts from the IPRCC and Beijing Normal University, and goes to several locations in Putrajaya, Kuala Lumpur. Penang and Pahang.

The visit, managed by the ICU JPM, focuses on issues related to poverty and the development of urban and rural areas by sharing experience and knowledge between the two countries, as well as bilateral relations in the issue of poverty eradication.

In today’s visit to the Sungai Balok LKIM Fisherman’s Jetty here, the delegation saw the government’s efforts through LKIM to improve the socioeconomic status of fishermen in the B40 category to generate income through the Fisherman’s Market which helps them market their produce directly to consumers without going through middlemen.

Additionally, they were also given information related to the role of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) via LKIM in helping fishermen through fisheries industry development programmes, management and conservation of fisheries resources, marketing and other assistance.

Today’s visit also brought the delegation to Felda Sungai Pancing Selatan (SPS) here to see the government’s efforts to eradicate poverty through the implementation of land development projects and agricultural activities through the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda).

It is understood that the results of this visit will be discussed in a joint summary session with the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Economy, KPKM, Federal Territories Department and ICU JPM at the Ministry of Economy in Putrajaya tomorrow morning.