MADANI: People make beeline to JPJ booth BY 6 am for free replacement helmets

KUANTAN: People made a beeline to the Road Transport Department’s (JPJ) booth as early as 6 am to get their free replacement helmets given to visitors at the Eastern Zone MADANI Rakyat 2024 Programme (PMR) at Dataran Sayangi Kuantan here.

Pahang JPJ director Kamarul Iskandar Nordin said the response on the second day of the helmet exchange at the PMR was very encouraging because it took about one hour for 750 helmets to be distributed.

“The JPJ booth opened at 9 am. By 10.15 am, all the helmets had been given distributed to the public. Yesterday, 1,500 helmets were given out in just over two hours,” he told Bernama.

“The purpose of giving these helmets is to give awareness and advocacy to all motorcyclists and pillion riders to use helmets that have standards and to follow the SIRIM (Standards and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia) standard.”

In addition, JPJ corporate and strategic planning director Burhan Mat Sum said he also expects people to gather early to get the remaining 750 helmets at the JPJ booth on the last day, tomorrow.

According to JPJ, to redeem a new helmet, a person needs to show an identity card (IC) as proof of citizenship, and bring an old helmet to get new one.

“Insya-Allah (God willing), we invite all people on the East Coast to come early as the chance to get a new helmet will be greater as we practice the concept of first-come, first-served.”

Meanwhile, visitor Nor Ali Idris, 70, a retired civil servant, praised the JPJ’s efficiency in handling the distribution of the helmets.

“If we look here, although the line (to get a helmet) is long, the process is very fast,“ he said, having joined the queue at 9.20 am.

In the meantime, housewife, M. Harini, 54, said she visited the PMR to mainly buy household items at the Rahmah Sale but took the opportunity as well to exchange her helmet at the JPJ booth.