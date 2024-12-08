Madrasah student pleads guilty to sodomising junior at knifepoint in storeroom

PETALING JAYA: A madrasah student pleaded guilty at the Batu Pahat magistrates’ court to the charge of sodomising a junior student in a storeroom, last month.

The 15-year-old accused made the plea after the charge was read by the court interpreter in the presence of magistrate Suhaila Shafi’uddin.

According to Berita Harian, the youth was charged with having sexual intercourse against the order of nature without the consent of the 13-year-old victim at a madrasah in Batu Pahat, Johor, between midnight and 1am, on July 8.

The charges are framed under Section 377C of the Penal Code which provides for up to 20 years in prison and caning if found guilty.

According to the police report, the victim was sleeping in the room before the accused came armed with a knife.

The victim woke up with the accused holding a knife against his neck, asking him to obey instructions including going to a storeroom.

Worried that something untoward might happen to him, the victim complied with the instructions.

Upon arriving at the storeroom, the accused proceeded to sodomise the victim.

Following the incident, the victim informed the madrasah management, who then contacted his father.

The victim’s father subsequently lodged a police report at the Batu Pahat district police headquarters (IPD) the following day while the accused was arrested today.

The prosecution was handled by deputy public prosecutor, Farah Wahidah Mohd Sharip while the accused was represented by lawyer, Azlan Bohari.

The court then set September 25 for the Social Welfare Department (JKM) to prepare a wellness report and a proposed order to be imposed on the accused later.

At the same time, the court also allowed the accused to be bailed at RM1,000 with one surety.