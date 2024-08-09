Mahkota by-election: KPDN reminds traders not to raise prices

JOHOR BAHRU: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry has reminded traders in the Mahkota state constituency in Kluang not to take advantage of the upcoming by-election by raising the prices of goods.

Johor KPDN director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo said the ministry would take stern action under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 against traders found committing the offence, adding that 200 enforcement officers are conducting daily monitoring across the state, including the Mahkota constituency.

“Johor KPDN will not hesitate to take strict action as various advocacy measures and notifications have been made,” he told reporters after visiting the MADANI Rahmah Sale programme in conjunction with National and Malaysia Day at the Pasir Gudang City Council Stadium here today.

The by-election was called following the death of the incumbent assemblyman, Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, 63, on Aug 2.

The Election Commission has set Sept 28 as polling day for the by-election, while the nomination and early voting dates are Sept 14 and 24, respectively.

On the MADANI Rahmah sale programme, Lilis Saslinda said the initiative benefitted over 100,000 Johoreans last year.

She said today’s one-day programme aims to help lighten the burden of over 10,000 households, especially those from the low-income group, by offering discounts of up to 30 per cent on items such as rice, eggs, cooking oil and wheat flour.