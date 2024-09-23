Mahkota by-election: MIC confident Indian community vote for BN

KLUANG: MIC is confident that the votes of the Indian community in the Mahkota state by-election will be for Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah.

MIC president Tan Sri S A Vigneswaran said this is based on the community’s positive feedback and the Johor government’s ongoing efforts to look after the welfare of the Indian community in the state.

“Residents here can witness how BN addresses issues faced by voters. Our candidate is also an excellent choice—young, experienced in politics, and from a family that has made significant contributions to society,“ he said.

He told reporters at a programme with the Indian community here which was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also BN chairman, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and Syed Hussein.

The Mahkota state by-election is called following the death of its incumbent Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, 63, last Aug 2.

The by-election will see a straight fight between Syed Hussien and Perikatan Nasional candidate Mohamad Haizan Jaafar.