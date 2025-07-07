Woman found dead with injuries in Tamparuli, suspect arrested

TUARAN: A 41-year-old woman was discovered dead with severe injuries to her neck, head, and eyes in Kampung Tenghilan, Tamparuli. Authorities believe she was attacked with a sharp weapon.

Tuaran district police chief Supt Noraidin Ag Maidin confirmed the arrest of a 47-year-old suspect on the same day. The suspect, a local resident, reportedly has a history of mental health issues and had undergone treatment.

“The suspect is believed to have mental health issues and had previously received follow-up treatment at a healthcare facility. However, the motive is still under investigation,” Noraidin said in a statement.

A post-mortem was conducted at Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Forensic Unit. The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, which carries the death penalty or imprisonment of 30 to 40 years, along with whipping.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the Tuaran Police Hotline at 088-794313 or the nearest police station. - Bernama