Mahkota by-election: Syed Hussien inspired by late father’s final words

KLUANG: Barisan Nasional’s (BN) candidate for the Mahkota state seat, Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah, 40, is motivated by his late father’s final words to strive for excellence.

“My father’s final order to be ‘the best for all’ serves as a powerful encouragement. I will do my utmost to honour his memory and deliver my best performance,” he told reporters after the nomination process at Dewan Tunku Ibrahim Ismail here today.

The Kluang UMNO Youth chief also expressed gratitude to UMNO leadership and supporters for their encouragement and support.

“This support will be a driving force throughout the campaign. I am focused on our efforts and will do my best.

“Thank you to everyone - the leaders, state, division and all friends of BN, for their unwavering support,” he added.

Meanwhile, Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) candidate Mohamad Haizan Jaafar, 61, plans to leverage his sports background to advance the field in the Mahkota district while also focusing on local community welfare.

The former Johor FA footballer, known as ‘Coach Haizan,‘ expressed gratitude to the PN leadership, particularly chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, for entrusting him with the party’s representation in the by-election.

“God willing, if elected, I will address the people’s concerns and promote sports development in the Kluang district,” he said.

Muhyiddin, at a press conference here, expressed confidence that Mohamad Haizan, a Kluang native, is well-positioned to understand and address the needs of Mahkota voters, which could aid the party’s chances in the by-election.

Regarding the PN manifesto, Muhyiddin said it will be released soon.

The Mahkota state by-election, scheduled for Sept 28, will feature a straight fight between BN and PN, with early voting set for Sept 24.

This by-election is being held following the death of its incumbent Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, 63, on Aug 2, while she was receiving treatment at Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital here.