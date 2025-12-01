Flood victim count in Johor rises to 3,869 tonight

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims seeking shelter at temporary relief centres in Johor has increased, while the situation in Perak remains stable.

In JOHOR, the number of evacuees climbed to 3,869 as of 8 pm, up from 3,779 recorded earlier this evening.

State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said the affected individuals, from 1,093 families, are housed in 37 relief centres across five districts.

“Kota Tinggi district has the highest number of victims with 1,262, followed by Johor Bahru (774), Kulai (735), Pontian (568), and Kluang (530).

“Currently, only the Sungai Kahang station in Kampung Contoh, Kluang, remains above the danger level, with a reading of 15.62 metres, though it is trending downward,” he said in a statement tonight.

Azmi added that Jalan Mawai Lama (Rumah Burung) in Kota Tinggi remains fully closed to all vehicles due to flooding, while Jalan Tanjung Sedili in the same district is partially open with only one lane accessible.

Rain is forecast for Johor Bahru, Mersing, Pontian and Kota Tinggi tonight, while six other districts in the state are expected to remain cloudy.

In PERAK, the number of evacuees in Manjung remains unchanged at 31 people from nine families. They have been sheltering at the Sekolah Agama Rakyat Padang Serai PPS in Beruas since last Thursday.

“All the victims are residents of Kampung Padang Serai, Kampung Kasi, and Kampung Pengkalan Damar,” the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Perak Irrigation and Drainage Department reported that water levels at Sungai Rui in Hulu Perak are at the alert level of 165.43 metres, slightly above the normal level of 165.10metres.