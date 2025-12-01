Op Loader: Remand extended for three suspects

PUTRAJAYA: Two company owners and a ministry agency official arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for corruption in approving commercial vehicle licences had their remand extended today.

According to an MACC source, the three male suspects, in their 40s and 50s, who were among the eight individuals arrested under Op Loader on Wednesday around Klang Valley and Melaka, had their remand extended for three days till Jan 15 today.

Several agency officials are believed to have conspired with the company by preparing fake information such as bank statements and managing the application process to allow unqualified commercial vehicles to undergo PUSPAKOM inspections.

“Based on intelligence (gathered), bribes imposed were between RM3,000 and RM20,000 depending on the type and age of the vehicle,” the source said today.

Meanwhile, MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya confirmed the remand extension, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 16 and 17 of the MACC Act 2009.