Mahkota polls: DAP will assist in BN campaign - Loke

PORT KLANG: DAP will assist in campaigning for the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate representing the Unity Government in the upcoming Mahkota state by-election, said its secretary-general Anthony Loke.

He said this decision was made during the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting yesterday, which also appointed Kluang Member of Parliament Wong Shu Qi as the main coordinator to assist in the campaign.

“We are always on the ground. We have our service centres and branches there and full-time party workers in the area.

“All of them will be mobilised to help campaign for the Unity Government candidate,” he told reporters after launching the National Port and Haulier Industry Training and Professionalism Programme at the North Port here today.

The Transport Minister said that the improving economy and national prosperity under the Unity Government’s administration would be the narrative that DAP would use to garner voter support and assist BN in retaining the seat.

“Johor is witnessing significant economic development and new investments, including major transportation and infrastructure projects. Among these is the Gemas-Johor Bahru double-tracking project, which will pass through Kluang and is set to be completed soon.

“The Mahkota state constituency falls under the Kluang parliamentary constituency and will certainly benefit from these developments,” he said.

The Election Commission has set Sept 28 as polling day for the Mahkota by-election, while the nomination and early voting dates are Sept 14 and 24, respectively.

The by-election was called following the death of the incumbent assemblyman, Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, 63, on Aug 2.