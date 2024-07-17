MAIS studying Ustaz Don’s written statement

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) Credentials Committee is currently examining a written statement from freelance speaker Don Daniyal Don Biyajid, also known as Ustaz Don, regarding the content of a religious talk he had delivered.

Its chairman Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusof said a decision will be made based on the written statement received from the preacher recently.

“We have not met Ustaz Don in person, but we have received his written statement, which is now under review by the committee. InsyaAllah we will make a fair decision, “ Abdul Aziz said at the launch of the Hibah Card and Selangor Hibah Month here today.

Abdul Aziz also said MAIS will hold a special meeting on July 24 to discuss various accreditation issues, including those involving Don Daniyal.

He noted that the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has instructed MAIS to conduct a thorough and careful assessment regarding the accreditation issue.

“We do not want preachers to spread incorrect teachings. If they violate the rules, we will either terminate or suspend their credentials, as in Ustaz Don’s case,“ he added.

On June 25, the Selangor Religious Department (JAIS) reportedly issued instructions to all agencies, mosques, surau and musallas to postpone or avoid inviting Don Daniyal to deliver any teachings on Islam at their respective premises.

This instruction followed concerns that some of Don Daniyal’s teachings or lectures might have violated several provisions of the Credentials Regulations (Selangor State) 2008.