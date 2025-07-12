Terengganu first state to implement MADANI tuition programme

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu has been selected as the pioneer state for the MADANI Tuition programme, receiving an allocation of RM5.27 million to support 9,408 students. The initiative will involve 614 school teachers, providing targeted academic assistance to enhance learning outcomes.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim highlighted Terengganu’s strong academic performance as the reason for its selection. “I appreciate and see Terengganu recording excellent results and I am also proud as a father and grandfather. (Therefore) I would like to announce specifically (MADANI Tuition) for Terengganu first as a start as assistance to school students,“ he said during the closing ceremony of the Terengganu People’s MADANI Programme 2025 at Pasar Kedai Payang.

The programme marks a first in Malaysia, combining government support with teacher-led tutoring to improve educational access. Anwar emphasised the collaborative effort, stating, “This assistance (is carried out) with the cooperation of teaching assistance from school teachers...this is the first programme in Malaysia.”

The event was attended by Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, and Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

Anwar said the implementation of the MADANI tuition programme under the poverty eradication initiative in Terengganu was in addition to the RM100 assistance channelled for the purchase of books and reading materials for students and teachers.

The implementation of the programme, he said, would be supervised by the minister and secretary-general of the ministry involved, in addition to plans to expand its implementation to Kelantan after this.

In addition, Anwar also announced that the government had approved the construction of a new matriculation college in Marang in addition to the acquisition of land for the Kuala Terengganu Polytechnic campus.

At the same ceremony, a total of 10 excellent Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2024 students also received MADANI (PERMAI) devices.

Meanwhile, Anwar said a total of RM30 million had been allocated to Terengganu through the SejaTi MADANI Programme, which is an initiative of the Unity Government to boost community economic activities. - Bernama