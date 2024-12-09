Makhota polls: Over 1,000 cops to be deployed for nomination day

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 1,074 police officers and personnel from Johor will be deployed during the nomination day of the Mahkota state by-election in Kluang this Saturday.

Johor Police Chief Datuk M Kumar said policemen will be stationed at strategic locations to monitor the situation and prevent any incidents that could disrupt public order.

He said that they will manage traffic and ensure safety throughout the nomination process, which will be held at Dewan Tunku Ibrahim Ismail, Kluang.

“We also advise candidates and party supporters to comply with the laws and regulations set to ensure a smooth nomination process.

“Stern action will be taken if any provocation or incidents that could threaten public order or violate the law occur,“ he said in a statement today.

Kumar also urged all parties to act maturely, show mutual respect, and avoid any provocations that could lead to undesirable incidents.

The Mahkota by-election is being held following the death of its incumbent, Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, 63, on Aug 2.

Polling is on Sept 28 while early voting on Sept 24.