Malaysia a prime destination for global talent, KL 5th most popular city to work in Asia - Jobstreet

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is ranked 21st as a global destination for work, while Kuala Lumpur (KL) is the 26th top city in the world to work in, according to Jobstreet by SEEK’s Decoding Global Talent 2024 report.

The report highlighted that KL ranked fifth among Asian cities, behind Singapore, Tokyo, Bangkok, and Beijing. This ranking was attributed to the quality of job opportunities (60 per cent), financial benefits (53 per cent), and perceived improvements in quality of life (49 per cent).

“Cultural factors such as inclusiveness and family friendliness also play a significant role in attracting global talent,“ it said.

The report, which was jointly produced by Boston Consulting Group, The Network and The Stepstone Group, surveyed over 150,000 respondents in over 180 countries with varying industrial backgrounds. The survey highlighted critical insights into global mobility trends and workforce preferences by the global and local talent.

The report also said that while 66 per cent of talent are willing to work for a foreign employer with no physical presence in the country -- up from 53 per cent in 2020 -- over one-third (35 per cent) of respondents still prefer to stay in Malaysia.

“Primary reasons for staying include the inability to bring family members, high relocation costs and concerns about personal safety and security,“ it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Jobstreet by SEEK in Malaysia managing director Vic Sithasanan said the report underscores the need for Malaysian employers to embrace strategic workforce planning and enhance their value propositions to attract and retain top talents.

“By doing this, we can ensure Malaysia remains competitive in the global talent market, fostering a dynamic and inclusive workforce for the future,“ he said.