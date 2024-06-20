Malaysia aims to amplify ASEAN unity, prosperity at World Expo 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is aiming to amplify the ASEAN family’s greater unity and prosperity message through its participation at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said.

He said next year will be exciting for Malaysia as the nation will not only grace the world stage at Expo 2025 but will also assume the esteemed role of the ASEAN Chair.

“There are indeed core similarities between these platforms as both call for collaboration, innovation, and a shared vision for a better future.

“They underscore the power of unity, highlighting that our diverse perspectives and unique strengths are not obstacles but catalysts to learn, grow, and create something truly extraordinary,” he said in his speech during the launch of Malaysia’s participation in the expo, here today.

Fadillah also called the region to embrace the spirit of collaboration and shared purpose.

“Expo 2025 is not merely an exposition; it is a global stage where nations can showcase ideas, innovations, and aspirations for a more dynamic and better future.

“Malaysia in aligning with Expo 2025 is adding our unique thread to this showcase tapestry, a thread woven from the rich fabric of our diverse culture and heritage,” he noted.

Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation also expressed hope that the Malaysian Pavilion can inspire visitors at the World Expo 2025.

Malaysia has chosen the theme “Weaving a Future in Harmony” to reflect the nation’s commitment to collaboration, unity in diversity and community interconnectedness.

The World Expo 2025 in Osaka, to be held from April 13 to Oct 13, 2025, is expected to attract 28.2 million visitors.

A total of 161 countries and nine international organisations have confirmed their participation to date.