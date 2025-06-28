Serbian protesters issue election ultimatum amid corruption outcry

BELGRADE: Serbian protesters are expected to gather in their tens of thousands in the capital Belgrade on Saturday, issuing an “ultimatum” for the government to call early elections after months of student-led strikes.

Anti-graft protests have rocked the Balkan nation since November when a train station roof collapse in the northern city of Novi Sad killed 16 people -- a tragedy widely blamed on entrenched corruption.

For more than half a year, students have blockaded universities and organised large demonstrations around the country, demanding a transparent investigation into the deaths.

With little action from authorities, their focus shifted last month to calls for early parliamentary elections.

Ahead of Saturday’s protest, students issued the “ultimatum” to President Aleksandar Vucic, with a deadline of 9 pm (1900 GMT), three hours after the protest is set to begin in one of Belgrade’s main squares.

Vucic responded on Friday, again rejecting the student’s demands for immediate elections, having previously stated that a national poll would not be held before the end of 2026.

“The ultimatum was not accepted, you don’t have to wait until 9 pm tomorrow,“ he told state television station RTS.

‘Foreign powers’

The outcry over the Novi Sad tragedy has already toppled the country’s prime minister, but the ruling party remains in power -- with a reshuffled government and the president at its heart.

Vucic has repeatedly accused the protests, which have remained peaceful throughout, of being part of a foreign plot to destroy his government.

“The foreign powers sent an ultimatum through local henchmen,“ Vucic said after attending a mass in the central Serbian city of Krusevac on Friday.

“People should not be afraid, only those who plan violence should be afraid.”

More than a dozen people have been arrested in recent weeks, a crackdown that has now become a routine government reaction ahead of large demonstrations.

In the latest arrests on Friday, five people were charged and held for allegedly plotting to overthrow the government, according to a statement from Serbia’s Higher Court in Belgrade.

‘Radicalisation’

Students have also called for the removal of pro-government encampments outside parliament, which have been blocking a park and a major intersection in the city centre for months.

Protesters warned of “radicalisation” of the movement if their demands were not met.

The police urged protesters to remain peaceful.

“Any attempt to attack the police, to storm any state institution, media outlet, or private property will not be tolerated by the Serbian police,“ police director Dragan Vasiljevic said in a statement.

Initial plans by Vucic’s ruling party to host a counter-rally were scrapped, though party officials said they might visit their supporters’ camps.

Saturday’s rally is expected to be the largest since March when 300,000 people gathered in Belgrade, according to an independent counting organisation.

Earlier this month, local polls in two municipalities marked the first electoral clash between an opposition coalition and the Serbian Progressive Party, led by Vucic.

The ruling party secured a narrow victory amid accusations of voter bribery and electoral interference -- similar to those following its win in the December 2023 parliamentary elections.

As before, Vucic dismissed allegations of fraud.