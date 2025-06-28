Malaysia Aquatics targets heritage swimmers to boost national squad

MALAYSIA Aquatics (MAS) is intensifying efforts to scout heritage swimmers abroad, mirroring Singapore’s approach to enhance the national team’s competitiveness.

MAS swimming chairman Marilyn Chua confirmed the initiative, revealing that the body has been in talks with Malaysian citizens overseas who possess potential.

“Yes, of course. We’ve several Malaysian citizens reached out to us over the past couple of years, which is very positive. So far, we have identified around five swimmers, aged between 14 to 19,” she said after the MAS Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the National Sports Council (MSN).

Heritage athletes are not new in Malaysian sports, with football previously leveraging such talents. However, Marilyn, also MAS deputy president, stressed that selection is merit-based.

“Swimming is a very objective sport and we have time standards. So if they meet the time standards, which we have set for every competition, they thus qualify on merit and will be selected,” she explained.

The AGM also saw Andy Low and Yan Kong Lee appointed as secretary-general and treasurer, respectively, while five committee members were elected.