KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) services are not affected by the global IT outage which has resulted in major travel disruptions in Europe, the United States as well as Australian airports.

However, local low-cost airline AirAsia said while the airline is experiencing an in-house system outage, there are no flight cancellations.

Similarly, it is understood that Malaysia Airlines is not affected.

While there seems to be no cancellations as of now, flights to destinations that have been affected by the global outage could affect Malaysia Airlines’ flight.

There have been newsreports coming from all over the globe pertaining to travel disruptions.

The reports cited issues linked to global cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is an American cybersecurity technology company based in Austin, Texas. It provides penetration workload and endpoint security, threat intelligence and cyberattack services.



