PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airlines flight MH386 bound for Shanghai from Kuala Lumpur was forced to return to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) last night (Aug 21) due to a cabin pressure problem.

According to Astro Awani, the plane had experienced the problem shortly after departing from KLIA Terminal 1 at 9.14pm.

The flight began descending to 10,000 feet, indicating a possible cabin pressure issue.

The aircraft was reported to have safely landed at KLIA after 70 minutes in the air.

ALSO READ: MAS named official commercial airline of Manchester United