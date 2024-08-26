Malaysia-Brunei cooperation offers mutual benefits to both nations - Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU: The enhanced cooperation between Malaysia and Brunei, achieved through the 25th Annual Leaders’ Consultation, is viewed as mutually beneficial for both nations, said Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said that the consultation enabled both countries to continue and enhance their extensive cooperation, significantly benefiting the relationship between Sabah and Brunei.

“This represents a positive sign for the unification of mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation between Malaysia and Brunei.

“In addition to exploring new opportunities for mutual benefit, the progress of existing bilateral cooperation was also discussed,” he said in a statement here today.

Hajiji is accompanying Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to the consultation held today at Istana Nurul Iman in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had an audience with Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and held a four-eyed meeting with the monarch at the palace.