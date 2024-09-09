Malaysia calls on world leaders to enhance coordination to fight transnational crime

SHANGHAI: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has called on global leaders to further enhance coordination mechanisms among nations to fight transnational crime more effectively.

He said a strong coordination mechanism between nations which involves fostering closer cooperation between government agencies, law enforcement, community organisations, and private sector partners is crucial in fighting such crimes.

Ahmad Zahid added that these crimes are often perpetrated by international syndicates, not isolated local organisations, thus an effective coordination would allows all countries to address security threats more efficiently and precisely.

“Addressing transnational crime requires more than national efforts...it demands strong international collaboration. Law enforcement agencies, governments, and international organisations must share intelligence, reinforce legal frameworks, and build capacity to effectively tackle these cross- border threats.

“Our response must be swift, coordinated, united and we cannot afford to work in isolation. We need to invest in cutting-edge technologies, enhance cross-border information sharing, and build strong partnerships to counter these criminal networks,” he said when delivering his keynote address at the Global Public Security Cooperation Forum Lianyungang (GPSCFL) 2024, in Lianyungang City, Jiangsu Province, China, today.