Rakuten Trade revises fee structure for retail investors to make equity trading more affordable

PETALING JAYA: Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd, Malaysia’s first fully digital broker, launched a newly revised brokerage fee structure, setting a new benchmark for affordability and accessibility for retail traders.

With the new structure, clients can enjoy the lowest brokerage fees for trades valued up to RM9,999.99 when trading in ringgit and up to US$990 (RM4,230) for US market trades when trading in US dollar.

“We believe every Malaysian should be able to participate in the stock market without worrying about high fees,” said Rakuten Trade CEO Kazumasa Mise.

“As a digital broker, our role is to remove friction for investors, especially in today’s volatile market environment, it’s crucial that traders and new investors alike can manage their portfolios without being burdened by brokerage fees. This new brokerage revision reflects our continued focus on putting our customers first and making trading stocks more accessible.”

As global markets continue to grapple with persistent volatility and shifting investor sentiment, Malaysian retail investors are seeking smarter, more cost-efficient ways to manage their portfolios.

With the local stock market showing mixed signals amid external uncertainties – from the United States’ global implementation of reciprocal tariffs to existing geopolitical tensions – retail participation has remained cautious.

However, Rakuten Trade equity sales head, Vincent Lau opines that the local stock benchmark index is not expected to see new lows, unless the tariff war between the United States and China escalates further.

“There is not much negative news for Malaysia now, so the FBM KLCI should remain stable or trade sideways. The index is unlikely to see another sharp drop unless new catalysts emerge,” Lau said.

He added that selected initial public offering (IPO) stocks that have dipped below their listing prices could present some opportunities, “As we know, the IPO market is currently quite depressed, with many recent listings trading below their IPO prices. It may be worth looking into some of these names that are now undervalued.”

The new brokerage rates, together with the recently launched amalgamated trades for the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, are expected to significantly lower trading costs for Rakuten Trade clients

and solidify the company as the ideal choice for a wide variety of investors, from day-traders to new investors.

Rakuten Trade’s dedication to uplifting retail investors extends beyond lower fees, by providing services ranging from educational resources and licensed analysts’ trading calls from their equity sales team and research team to daily reports for market opportunities and webinars for exclusive insights into local companies.