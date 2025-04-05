Proton re-enters Singapore with its first EV vehicle, e.MAS 7

PETALING JAYA: Proton Holdings Bhd is re-entering Singapore with its first electric vehicle (EV), Proton e.MAS 7, which was showcased at The Car Expo 2025 in the island republic over the weekend.

Partnering with its newly appointed authorised distributor Vincar Group, the Malaysian carmaker is returning to an export market that is ranked number two globally for per-capita gross domestic product in terms of purchasing power parity. Looking to the future, Vincar will spearhead retail operations of Proton’s EV lineup under the e.MAS brand, offering Singaporean drivers high-quality EVs designed for urban lifestyles.

Notably, Proton’s return to Singapore is timely, aligning with the country’s accelerating transition to green mobility. The market share of EVs in Singapore has steadily increased from 12% to 18% of the total automotive industry volume between 2022 and 2023, with projections reaching 55% by 2027.

To support this shift, Singapore aims to establish at least 12,000 EV charging points in about 2,000 Housing and Development Board car parks by 2025, and 60,000 by 2030. Additionally, the government targets 100% of vehicles to run on cleaner energy by 2040, contributing to Singapore’s net-zero emissions goal by reducing land transport emissions.

Boasting an aerodynamic silhouette with a drag coefficient of 0.275, a futuristic design, and cutting-edge features, the e.MAS 7 sets a new benchmark for electric SUVs in its class.

In Malaysia, more than 6,000 bookings have been received, demonstrating an increasing number of Malaysians who are willing to make the switch to EVs with Proton, provided the overall package meets their expectations.

“The debut of the Proton e.MAS 7 in Singapore marks a significant step in our international expansion and our commitment to bringing high-quality, technologically advanced EVs to the region,” said Proton CEO, Dr Li Chunrong. “We are confident that the e.MAS 7, with its compelling features and suitability for urban environments, will resonate well with Singaporean drivers as the nation embraces electric mobility.”