Malaysia, China agree to extend visa exemption to strengthen bilateral ties

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and China supported the ongoing efforts on visa exemption to promote friendly relations.

In a Joint Statement between the Republic of China and Malaysia on Deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Towards China-Malaysia Community with a Shared Future released today, China agreed to extend the facility until the end of 2025 and to reciprocate, Malaysia would extend the visa exemption until the end of 2026.

“Both leaders (Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and China’s Premier Li Qiang) welcome the keen interest to continue consultations and discussions on mutual visa exemption to facilitate the entry of the citizens of Malaysia and China,” it said.

The statement stated that both sides also agreed to enhance education cooperation to a new level, and strengthen cooperation on vocational education, joint scientific research and digital education.

Also, to jointly set up institutes for advanced study, enhance interactions between think tanks and higher educational institutions, promote mutual visits between teachers and students and improve cultural exchanges and mutual learning.

“Both sides welcomed more cooperation in the fields of media, news and publications, films and broadcast to improve mutual understanding and friendship between their peoples, especially the young generations,” it said.

Malaysia and China also agreed to work together on the multinational nomination to inscribe the element of the lion dance on the the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity as both sides celebrate the lion dance as a form of shared history and jointly promote the safeguarding of the shared heritage.

It also said the two countries also confirmed to conduct a new round of joint research on panda protection to commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations and strengthen scientific research cooperation.

Li departed for home today after concluding a three-day official visit to Malaysia.