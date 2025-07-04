Retiree loses RM90k in online investment scam in Kuala Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: A 59-year-old retiree was cheated out of RM90,541 after falling victim to an online investment scam. The fraud involved a company named Habib Fun, according to Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor.

The victim received a WhatsApp link on June 11 from a woman he had befriended on Facebook. The suspect convinced him to register for an investment scheme. After an initial return of RM2,767, the victim was lured into making further deposits totalling RM90,541 through nine transactions into six different accounts.

On June 2, the victim was informed of an error in his last transaction and was asked to pay a penalty of RM31,400. He was promised a return of RM432,000 if he complied. Realising he had been scammed, the victim filed a police report at Gong Badak Police Station yesterday.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. Authorities urge the public to be cautious of unsolicited investment offers online.