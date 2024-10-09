Malaysia, China have laid solid foundation to enhance collaboration, drive both economies forward - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and China have laid a solid foundation for the enhanced collaboration in new key and innovative sectors that will drive the nations’ economies forward, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister said that both countries have enjoyed longstanding bilateral relations underpinned by robust trade and investment relations.

He pointed out that the visit of Chinese Premier Li Qiang in June this year has reaffirmed the enduring friendship and mutual respect between Malaysia and China.

“The visit witnessed the signing of the Second Cycle of the Five-Year Programme for Economic and Trade Cooperation and the Memorandum of Understanding on Strengthening Investment Cooperation in Digital Economy and Green Development, between both countries,“ he said in his keynote address at the 17th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention (17th WCEC) at the KL Convention Centre today.

Anwar said that last year, China remained Malaysia’s largest trading partner for the 15th consecutive year, with total trade reaching US$98.80 billion.

On the investment front, China is the fifth largest foreign investor in Malaysia for 2023, contributing US$14.5 billion.

Meanwhile, Anwar said that the government has always recognised the contribution of the Malaysian Chinese community in the country’s socioeconomic developments, in the economic, cultural, educational and industrial sectors.

“Under the MADANI Economy Framework, I can assure you that we will continue to prioritise the enhancement of our economic landscape, fostering an environment conducive to investment and innovation,“ he added.

He said Chinese entrepreneurs have collaborated closely with others and have laid the foundations for forging deeper and stronger business and economic links across national borders.

Globally, they could also assume a bigger role in safeguarding regional economic cooperation, ensuring the security of crucial supply chains and promote our global socioeconomic development agenda.