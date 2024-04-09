Malaysia committed to empowering AI, Digital Learning

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia expressed its commitment to empowering artificial intelligence (AI) technology through the National Artificial Intelligence Roadmap 2021-2025 and the implementation of the Digital Education Policy (DPD) at the 2024 Digital Learning Week held in Paris.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, also the president of the Malaysian National Commission for UNESCO (MNCU), said the potential of AI technology needs to be further explored to support educational goals without marginalising human values.

In a statement here today, she also shared Malaysian initiatives in actively implementing the Education Reforms, the 2027 School Curriculum and the new education development plan.

Fadhlina, who is leading the Malaysian delegation at the 2024 Digital Learning Week, held from Sept 2 to 4, also participated in a round table discussion with other international education leaders.

She also met with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) deputy director-general Xing Qu and discussed the agenda on education for all, the empowerment of Science and Technology and ethics in AI technology.

She also expressed Malaysia’s desire to be on the Executive Board of UNESCO) for the term 2025 to 2029.

This, she said, is in line with Malaysia’s experience, commitment, image and good reputation as a member country that plays an active role in leading programmes implemented at the regional and global levels.

Fadhlina said Xing also expressed his appreciation to Malaysia for the country’s continuous commitment to strengthening UNESCO’s agenda.