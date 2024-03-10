Malaysia debuts at Dili International Film Fest

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia debuted at the Dili International Film Festival (DIFF), with screening of ‘Air Force The Movie: Selagi Bernyawa’ (While Alive), at the Platinum Cineplex in Timor Plaza, Dili in Timor-Leste.

In a statement today, the Embassy of Malaysia in Timor-Leste said some 200 spectators comprising personnel of the Defence Forces of Timor-Leste (F-FDTL) and National Police of Timor-Leste (PNTL), Timorese civil servants, young filmmakers, students, the diplomatic corps, friends of Malaysia, and the various alumni of Malaysia, watched the 2022 Malaysian action film directed by Zulkarnain Azhar and Frank See.

“In cooperation with the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS), the Malaysian Embassy in Timor-Leste is proud to participate in the DIFF, which is under the patronage of Timor-Leste President Dr Jose Ramos-Horta.

“The DIFF is now in its sixth edition, and this year’s event runs from Sept 26 to Oct 12. Apart from screening films from various countries, the sixth DIFF will also feature a short films competition and workshop for young filmmakers,“ according to the statement.

The 105-minute ‘Air Force The Movie: Selagi Bernyawa’ film centres on an operation mounted by the elite Royal Malaysian Air Force Special Operations Team (PASKAU) in the fictional war-torn island nation of Namburi.