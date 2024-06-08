Malaysia hopes for successful ceasefire talks to restore Sudan’s potential - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has expressed its hope for a successful outcome to the ongoing peace negotiations aimed at establishing a ceasefire in Sudan, with the goal of restoring the country to its full potential.

This was conveyed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during a courtesy visit from Sudan’s Acting Foreign Minister Hussein Awad Ali Mohamed, who is in Malaysia to attend the conference ‘Sudan: The Forgotten War.’

“Our discussion centred on the conflict in Sudan, focusing on the progress of negotiations for a ceasefire and sustainable stability, as well as the alarming humanitarian crisis affecting the Sudanese people.

“I have expressed my hope that the peace negotiations will succeed, allowing Sudan to reclaim its potential and enabling its people to continue their efforts towards progress and development,” Anwar said in a post on Facebook.

During the meeting, Hussein Awad also delivered a letter from the President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of Sudan to Anwar.

The prime minister reiterated Malaysia’s commitment to supporting Sudan and expressed hopes for the country to achieve lasting peace and stability, allowing its citizens to enjoy enduring political and socio-economic stability.

He also said that Hussein Awad conveyed the Sudanese government’s gratitude for Malaysia’s meaningful assistance to Sudan and its people.