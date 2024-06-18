Malaysia ready to roll out dual 5G network - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government remains committed to implementing a dual 5G network policy, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

He said telecommunications companies involved in the dual network model will complete the equity holding process in Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) on June 21.

“Immediately after that, the process of identifying the telco that will develop the second 5G network will begin,“ Fahmi stated on his Facebook page after a courtesy visit from China’s Minister of Industry and Information Technology, Jin Zhuanglong.

During the meeting, which lasted over 40 minutes, Fahmi said they discussed various telecommunications issues, including the implementation of the second 5G network.

Fahmi said the development of the second network will only be open to telcos that have completed equity holdings in DNB.

He said while the implementation of the second 5G network is commercial in nature, the government, through the Ministry of Communications, has decided on a dual network policy to drive competition and ensure the sustainability of the telecommunications ecosystem in Malaysia.

“In addition, our discussion also focused on efforts to strengthen the relationship between the two ministries,“ he added.

Fahmi also said the potential of “direct-to-cell” technology involving low earth orbit satellites to help address internet connectivity issues in remote areas and places with no internet access.