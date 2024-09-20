Malaysia’s foreign policy has always favoured strong partnership with China - King

BEIJING: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia said Malaysia’s foreign policy has always favoured a strong partnership with China.

His Majesty, who ascended the throne on Jan 31, 2024, is on his maiden state visit to China from Sept 19-22 at the invitation of President Xi Jinping.

“Malaysia has gone through various governments, but I am here as the King of the country. Malaysia’s foreign policy has always been in favour of strong partnership with China. Moving forward together is what we seek for,“ he said in his introduction to the meeting with Xi.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim said China’s development has been impressive, to say the least.

“Thanks to your visionary leadership, Mr President, and to the hard-working people of China,” he said.

Sultan Ibrahim also thanked the President and the Government of China for graciously hosting him with generous hospitality and excellent arrangements in this beautiful and great city.

“I wish to extend my personal invitation to you, Mr President, to come and visit Malaysia,” said Sultan Ibrahim.

Earlier, His Majesty was accorded a state welcome at the Great Hall of the People here in conjunction with his four-day state visit to China which began yesterday.