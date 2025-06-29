Malaysia food and culture festival 2025 targets 10,000 visitors in Bangkok

BANGKOK: The Malaysia Food and Culture Festival 2025 is set to welcome 10,000 visitors at Samyan Mitrtown in Bangkok from June 29 to 30, 2025. The event, organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, aims to strengthen Malaysia’s tourism appeal ahead of Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026).

Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, the Tourism Minister, highlighted the venue’s strategic advantage, with an average daily footfall of 50,000 people.

He expects at least 20 per cent of visitors over the two-day festival.

“The location near a major university, offices, and family-friendly spaces makes it perfect for engaging diverse groups,” Tiong told Bernama.

The festival will showcase Malaysian cuisine, cultural performances, and tourism promotions, aligning with VM2026’s goals. Tiong, currently on a working visit to Bangkok, officiated the event to enhance bilateral tourism cooperation.

“This initiative supports our 2025 targets of 43 million tourist arrivals and RM283.8 billion in tourism revenue,” he said.

Tourism Malaysia’s data shows Thailand contributed 2.26 million visitors to Malaysia in 2024, generating RM3.994 billion in tourism receipts.

The festival aims to attract more Thai travellers by highlighting Malaysia’s unique attractions.

“Hosting the festival in a high-traffic area allows us to reach a wider audience, encouraging more regional tourists to visit Malaysia,” Tiong added.