SST expansion on private kindergartens has minimal impact on parents

KUALA LANGAT: The recent expansion of the Sales and Services Tax (SST) will not significantly burden parents sending children to private nurseries, kindergartens, or preschools, according to Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She clarified that the six per cent service tax, effective July 1, applies only to institutions charging annual tuition fees exceeding RM60,000 per student.

“The public need not worry, as it is understood that most private institutions currently do not charge fees that reach the RM60,000 threshold per year,“ she told reporters after the Anjung Sinar 2025 Programme appreciation ceremony.

Nancy urged operators to avoid exploiting the tax expansion to impose excessive fees.

“We hope they will act honestly to help parents so that they are able to work. Operators must also remember that people need their services, so do not charge excessively,“ she added.

The tax exemption extends to Malaysian citizens with disabilities.

Meanwhile, Nancy presented awards to five Anjung Sinar Programme icons under Yayasan Kebajikan Negara (YKN), recognising their contributions in education, leadership, community, career, and volunteerism.