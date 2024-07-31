Malaysia’s population in 2024 estimated at 34.1 million - DOSM

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s total population in 2024 is estimated at 34.1 million as compared to 33.4 million in 2023 with a growth of 1.9%, according to the Current Population Estimates, Malaysia, 2024, released by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) today.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the citizens population increased from 30.4 million in 2023 to 30.7 million in 2024 with a slower growth rate 0.7% from 0.8% in the preceding year.

“Similarly, non-citizens showed the same trend with a slower growth rate of 13.6% in 2024 as compared to 17.1% in 2023,” he said in a statement.

He said the three states with the highest population percentage in 2024 are Selangor (21.6%), followed by Johor (12.3%) and Sabah (11.0%), while Labuan and Putrajaya recorded the lowest population percentage at 0.3% and 0.4% respectively.

The composition of the population aged 0-14 years (young age) in 2024 decreased to 22.2% as compared to 22.7% in 2023.

Mohd Uzir said the composition of population aged 15-64 years (working age) increased from 69.9% in 2023 to 70.1% in 2024, while the percentage of the population aged 65 years and over (old age) increased from 7.4% to 7.7% over the same period.

“Bumiputera accounted for 70.4% out of 30.7 million citizens in 2024 (2023: 70.1%), but the composition of the Chinese and Indians decreased to 22.4% (2023: 22.6%) and 6.5% (2023: 6.6%) respectively.

In terms of gender, males outnumbered females at 17.9 million and 16.2 million respectively this year, with the sex ratio for the overall population being 111 males for every 100 females.

“Overall, all states in Malaysia recorded males exceeding females except for Perlis (99) and W.P. Putrajaya (98).

“The states that recorded the highest sex ratio were Kuala Lumpur with 117 males per 100 females, followed by Johor (116), Selangor (115) and Pahang (114),” he added.