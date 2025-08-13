MACC busts military smuggling syndicate in Operation Sohor

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has successfully dismantled a major smuggling syndicate masterminded by senior Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) officers operating in southern Malaysia through Operation Sohor.

The operation was conducted by MACC Headquarters’ Intelligence Division with assistance from the Anti-Corruption Tactical Squad (ACTS).

According to sources, five senior military officers and five civilians, including an Indonesian national aged between 30 and 55 years old, were arrested in the Klang Valley area since the operation was launched at 6.30am today.

“The senior officers are from MAF’s intelligence division, including two former MAF members from the same department. They were assigned to monitor and curb smuggling activities, but are believed to have colluded with the smuggling syndicate for the past five years and are suspected of amassing bribes totalling over RM3 million,“ the source said.

Preliminary investigations found that the five senior officers who are the main suspects allegedly leaked military operation information to smugglers and conspired with the syndicate to bring in prohibited items such as drugs, cigarettes and other goods from neighbouring countries into Malaysia, involving a total monthly value of approximately RM5 million.

“The suspects are believed to have received bribes ranging from RM30,000 to RM50,000 for each smuggling trip conducted,“ the source added.

The early morning raids were carried out by the Intelligence Division through Operation Sohor based on intelligence gathered over approximately 12 months. Cash totalling over RM63,000, several drug packages, weighing and measuring equipment, alcoholic beverages, and replica weapons were discovered at the raided premises and have all been seized.

According to sources, the smuggling network involving these senior military officers is extensive and complex to dismantle.

Meanwhile, an Indonesian woman without valid travel documents was also arrested during the raids and is believed to be the mistress of one of the suspected senior military officers.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya, had reportedly confirmed the arrests and said the case is being investigated under Section 16(a)(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

He emphasised that this operation should be taken seriously by all parties as it involves smuggling that could compromise national security.

“Although we have various agencies to monitor and take action, smuggling activities continue to occur,“ he said.

He added that all suspects will be brought to the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for remand applications under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.