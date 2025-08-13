No abuse found in UTM Palapes cadet death, says defence minister

KUALA LUMPUR: An investigation committee found no evidence of abuse in the death of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia Reserve Officers Training Unit cadet Syamsul Haris Shamsudin.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the findings involved input from multiple ministries, including Defence, Home, Health, and Higher Education.

The 22-year-old trainee died a day after starting training on July 27 at the Army Basic Training Centre in Ulu Tiram, Johor.

Mohamed Khaled stated all training activities followed established guidelines and procedures.

Testimonies from over 30 witnesses, including trainees and instructors, confirmed no abuse occurred during the session.

A post-mortem at Kota Tinggi Hospital, attended by military medical personnel, verified initial aid complied with standard procedures.

The hospital report found no signs of injury on the body, aligning with police findings.

The exact cause of death will be determined after a full report is completed in one to two months.

Mohamed Khaled urged against linking the incident to a recent student death case in Sabah.

He assured full ministry cooperation if any indications of abuse or criminal elements emerge.

Syamsul Haris, the eldest of three siblings, was undergoing Combat Inoculation training at PULADA.

His PALAPES training was scheduled for completion on August 2. - Bernama