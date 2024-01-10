Malaysia, South Korea aim to enhance ICT MoU, focus on AI tech

SEOUL: Malaysia and South Korea aim to enhance the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on bilateral cooperation in the field of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), which was signed in 2019, by November this year.

The matter was raised during a meeting between Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil and South Korea’s Minister of Science and ICT (MSIT) Yoo Sang-im, at the GSMA M360 APAC 2024 conference here today.

Fahmi stated that proposed improvements include the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, which is increasingly being utilised across sectors on par with advancements of the digital era.

“The discussions I had with telecommunications companies here focused not only on 5G infrastructure but also on AI-powered 5G and leveraging high-speed internet for AI applications.

“They are not looking into 6G currently, as they have just completed the implementation of 5G. In my discussions with both the minister and industry representatives, it is clear that the current focus is on applications. 5G provides high-speed internet, and so the question is, what do we do with that speed? Then the focus shifts to AI,” he said after the meeting.

The 2019 MoU between the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia, Malaysia, and the MSIT, South Korea provides long-term benefits to both nations, enhancing investment and providing extensive opportunities for high-tech exchanges.

Earlier, Fahmi and Yoo held a nearly 30-minute meeting to discuss issues such as connectivity, the implementation of 5G Advanced, cybersecurity, filmmaking, and social media.

This marks Fahmi’s first meeting with Yoo, who was appointed as minister last July.

Fahmi is currently on a three-day working visit to South Korea, which began yesterday. He is scheduled to deliver the keynote address during a session titled “Building the AI-Enabled Digital Backbone” at the GSMA M360 APAC 2024 conference.

GSMA is a global organisation that represents the interests of mobile network operators worldwide within the mobile ecosystem and related industries.