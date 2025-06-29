PSM to become Malaysian Sepak Takraw Federation after EGM approval

THE Sepak Takraw Association of Malaysia (PSM) has agreed to change its name to the Sepak Takraw Federation of Malaysia, retaining the Malay acronym PSM.

The decision was made during an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) yesterday after securing over two-thirds support from delegates for the constitutional amendment.

PSM president Datuk Mohd Sumali Reduan stated that the name change will only take effect upon approval by the Sports Commissioner.

“All amendments to the constitution will take effect after being approved by the Sports Commissioner. So we will send the request soon.

“As long as we don’t get approval, we can’t use it yet,“ he said after the Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur.

Sumali explained that the rebranding aligns with other sports bodies using ‘Federation’ in their names.

“Actually, this isn’t new, we have discussed it before and many have agreed as it better reflects our role as the country’s main administrator of sepak takraw.”

The AGM also saw elections for the 2025-2028 term. Sumali retained his presidency unopposed, while Datuk Seri Abdul Puhat Mat Nayan was elected deputy president.

The three vice-presidential positions went to Datuk Abu Jimi Samat (51 votes), Tengku Zaihan Che Ku Abd Rahman (48 votes), and Wan Mohd Husni Abdullah (44 votes).