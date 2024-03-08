Malaysia-Thailand agreement on new bridge highlights economic growth commitment - Anwar

PASIR MAS: The agreement between Malaysia and Thailand on the construction of the second Sungai Golok-Rantau Panjang bridge, near here, demonstrates both countries’ commitment to accelerating regional economic growth, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He said both nations have agreed to focus on advancing several long-delayed key projects, some of which have been pending for decades, as these projects are expected to bring significant benefits to the people.

“During our meeting earlier, we requested the construction of the second bridge to be expedited and prioritised as a key cooperative project between Thailand and Malaysia and as a positive reflection of our enhanced economic cooperation. This will provide a positive impact for Narathiwat (southern Thailand) and northern Kelantan.

“While the bridge is under construction, Malaysia should also initiate development projects that create business opportunities, including stalls, small shops and improved commercial spaces around the bridge area to ensure the bridge not only serves as a vital connection but also boosts local businesses in Kelantan,” Anwar said.

The prime minister said this at a press conference held at the Pasir Mas Land and District Office here today, following his working visit to Rantau Panjang and Sungai Golok, where he also met with Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin.

On the second bridge, Anwar said the project is expected to take two years to complete once construction begins in April next year, but was also optimistic that the timeline could be expedited without compromising on quality.

“We are also expediting the tender process, which involves 10 companies from Malaysia and 10 from Thailand. If the project is initially slated for completion in 2027, we are hopeful that it could be finished by late 2026,” he said.

Upon completion of the second bridge, Anwar said the existing bridge, which has been connecting the two countries since 1971, will be upgraded, which he added underscores the Federal Government’s commitment to prioritising Kelantan.

Anwar also noted that Srettha had provided positive feedback on the project, and described him as a practical leader who quickly addresses emerging issues.

“I am pleased with my counterpart, Srettha. To expedite the project, we will provide a report within two weeks. The Malaysian Cabinet will review it here, and the Thai Cabinet will examine it in Bangkok. This approach will lead to positive changes,” he added.