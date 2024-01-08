Malaysia to showcase 40 5G private network use cases end-September - Gobind

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia will start to present its 40 5G private network use cases in numerous key sectors such as healthcare, logistics, tourism and transportation by end-September ahead of its ASEAN chairmanship in 2025, said Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

“I hope things will start to move by the end of next month and we will be able to see test cases up and running by the end of the year,” he told the media after launching Alibaba Cloud’s Digital Accelerator Programme here today.

The minister said Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) has an impressive record with almost 82 per cent coverage of populated areas in under three years.

“We have managed to scale our 5G capabilities and we are looking at almost 14.8 million subscribers, an adoption rate of 43.6 per cent.

“So Malaysians are moving forward when it comes to 5G but for use cases, we have decided that going towards December, we are going to come up with 40 use cases and the government has approved this.”

He reportedly said previously that ahead of assuming the ASEAN chairmanship in 2025, Malaysia is interested to showcase its 5G private network capabilities, and via DNB, the government aims to deliver 40 5G private network use cases involving various sectors in the country.

Gobind said DNB will work closely with relevant ministries, agencies, telecommunication companies and enterprises, to encourage the adoption of 5G technologies across all industries in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Alibaba Cloud unveiled a series of initiatives today to include expanding talent training for startups and rural area communities, an upgraded Al-focused partnership programme and the latest Al platform to boost Al adoption and fuel Malaysia’s digital transformation and innovation roadmap.

The move further demonstrates Alibaba Cloud’s ongoing commitment to deepening its localisation initiative, following its May announcement to build the third data centre in Malaysia within the next three years.

General manager of South APAC, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Kun Huang said as a leading cloud service provider, Alibaba Cloud is actively fostering a digital transformation ecosystem to pave the way for the nation’s digital roadmap.

“By empowering startups, partners, and rural communities with Al-driven digital training and cutting-edge technology platform, we are committed to propelling cloud and Al technology forward and nurturing homegrown digital talents.

“This is the core of our strategy to ignite innovation and usher in a smarter and more efficient Malaysia driven by digital technology,” he said.