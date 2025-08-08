Malaysian Indian youth urged to join MiSI 2.0 for career growth

KUALA LUMPUR: TalentCorp Malaysia Berhad is encouraging eligible Malaysian Indian youth to apply for the fully funded Malaysian Indian Skills Initiative (MiSI) 2.0.

This job-linked training programme ensures direct employment in priority economic sectors upon completion.

Participants will receive targeted training tailored to industry demands, with guaranteed job placements.

The training duration varies from one to six months, depending on the sector, and includes industry-recognised certifications.

Key focus sectors include Electrical and Electronics, ICT, Aerospace, Global Business Services, Food Manufacturing, Tourism, and Retail.

TalentCorp Group chief operating officer Sivakumeren A. Narayanan emphasised that MiSI 2.0 prioritises job placement and career growth.

The initiative aims for at least 500 job placements by November 2025, with starting salaries from RM3,000.

Early pilot placements have seen trainees securing roles at companies like NXP Malaysia and Dell Global.

Training areas cover IC design, wafer fabrication, software development, AI, cybersecurity, and cloud computing.

Applicants must be Malaysian Indians aged 18 to 40 with at least SPM, SKM, diploma, or degree qualifications.

Interested candidates can apply via TalentCorp’s official website for training and job matching.

Successful trainees are guaranteed job placements upon completing the programme.

For further details, visit www.talentcorp.com.my/misi or email misi@talentcorp.com.my. - Bernama