EON Bhd aims to sell 12,000 vehicles in 2025 amid market competition

SHAH ALAM: Edaran Otomobil Nasional (EON) Bhd has set a goal to sell more than 12,000 vehicles this year.

Chief executive officer Akkbar Danial revealed the company has already sold around 6,000 units across various models.

EON serves as the official distributor for Proton and also handles global brands Audi, Mitsubishi, and Volkswagen through subsidiaries.

“Competition in the market has increased with more car brands being sold in Malaysia, so it’s now more challenging,” Akkbar said.

“That’s why I believe EON will try to find its unique edge or differentiation in the automotive industry to ensure we remain relevant in the market and continue to be one of the top choices for customers,” he added.

He shared these insights after launching the EON & Sahabat Autofest 2025 in Shah Alam today.

The company remains optimistic about hitting its sales target through strategic initiatives.

The EON & Sahabat Autofest 2025 runs from today until August 10 at EON Glenmarie and nationwide branches.

Akkbar highlighted that the event will feature eight unique experience zones.

Visitors can explore multi-brand vehicles, financial solutions, after-sales services, and family-friendly activities.

“Last year, we received between 6,000 and 7,000 visitors for this event,” he said.

“We are targeting around 10,000 visitors this year.”

The company also anticipates 888 bookings or sales during the three-day event.

EON also announced a partnership with Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd.

The collaboration introduces the Muamalat EON Visa Infinite-i and Muamalat EON Visa Platinum-i co-branded credit cards.

Akkbar noted that cardholders will enjoy exclusive cashback on overseas and contactless transactions.

Additional perks include warm alerts, reward points, and comprehensive Takaful protection. - Bernama