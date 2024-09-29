Malaysia urges appointment of UN Special Envoy to tackle Islamophobia, calls for global tolerance

NEW YORK: Malaysia has urged the United Nations to appoint a Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia, calling for immediate global action against the growing wave of hate speech and violence targeting minorities, particularly Muslims.

“We are appalled by the alarming trend of hatred, intolerance, and acts of violence against Muslims. This cannot continue. In the era of globalisation, there is room for everyone to coexist. It is our job, under the banner of a united world, to ensure that peace will prevail.

“Malaysia urges for the immediate appointment of a UN Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia,” said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan during the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) General Debate here, on Saturday.

He also pointed out the urgent need for measures to promote religious tolerance, urging that “there is room for everyone to coexist in the era of globalisation”.

Mohamad further reaffirmed Malaysia’s readiness to support the UN’s efforts in fostering dialogue between communities to promote mutual understanding and acceptance.

“We stand ready to support any efforts undertaken by the UN, towards nurturing dialogue between communities that will promote worldwide acceptance and understanding,” he said.

While acknowledging that Islamophobia remains a significant threat to Muslims worldwide, Mohamad pointed out that the broader issue of hatred against any religious group undermines universal values of justice and peace.

“Islamophobia is a threat to Muslims, but hatred against the followers of any religion undermines the universal values of justice and peace that we all vowed to protect.

“We must take action now. There is no place for hatred or intolerance in our world,” he said.

This year’s theme for the General Debate is “Leaving No One Behind: Acting Together for the Advancement of Peace, Sustainable Development and Human Dignity for Present and Future Generations”.